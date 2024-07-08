Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on RIGL. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $58.13.

Shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $7.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $136.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.48 and a beta of 0.96. Rigel Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $7.12 and a twelve month high of $17.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.58 and its 200 day moving average is $11.93.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $29.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.80) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Rigel Pharmaceuticals will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rigel Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,367,424 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,864,000 after buying an additional 414,207 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,465,183 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,086,000 after buying an additional 843,419 shares during the last quarter. CM Management LLC lifted its stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 2,000,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,960,000 after acquiring an additional 300,000 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $2,012,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 170.9% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 971,441 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 612,815 shares during the last quarter. 66.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in discovering, developing, and providing therapies that enhance the lives of patients with hematologic disorders and cancer. The company's commercialized products include Tavalisse, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with chronic immune thrombocytopenia; Rezlidhia, a non-intensive monotherapy for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory (R/R) acute myeloid leukemia (AML) with a susceptible isocitrate dehydrogenase-1 (IDH1) mutation as detected by an FDA-approved test; and GAVRETO, a once daily, small molecule, oral, kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic rearranged during transfection (RET) fusion-positive non-small cell lung cancer, as well as for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients 12 years of age and older with advanced or metastatic RET fusion-positive thyroid cancer.

