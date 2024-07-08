Reviewing Hippo (NYSE:HIPO) & Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG)

Hippo (NYSE:HIPO – Get Free Report) and Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Hippo and Heritage Insurance, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Get Hippo alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hippo 0 2 2 0 2.50 Heritage Insurance 0 2 1 0 2.33

Hippo presently has a consensus target price of $19.33, indicating a potential upside of 23.69%. Heritage Insurance has a consensus target price of $9.00, indicating a potential upside of 44.00%. Given Heritage Insurance’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Heritage Insurance is more favorable than Hippo.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hippo -93.69% -59.81% -15.05% Heritage Insurance 6.07% 24.02% 2.05%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

This table compares Hippo and Heritage Insurance’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

43.0% of Hippo shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.0% of Heritage Insurance shares are held by institutional investors. 11.4% of Hippo shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.0% of Heritage Insurance shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Hippo and Heritage Insurance’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hippo $255.00 million 1.50 -$273.10 million ($10.08) -1.55 Heritage Insurance $735.50 million 0.26 $45.31 million $1.64 3.81

Heritage Insurance has higher revenue and earnings than Hippo. Hippo is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Heritage Insurance, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Hippo has a beta of 1.33, indicating that its stock price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Heritage Insurance has a beta of 0.9, indicating that its stock price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Heritage Insurance beats Hippo on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hippo

(Get Free Report)

Hippo Holdings Inc. provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and business customers primarily in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Services, Insurance-as-a-Service, and Hippo Home Insurance Program. Its insurance products include homeowners' insurance against risks of fire, wind, and theft, as well as other personal lines policies from third party carriers; and personal and commercial, as well as home, auto, cyber, small business, life, specialty lines, and other insurance products. The company distributes insurance products and services through its technology platform and website, as well as operates licensed insurance agencies. Hippo Holdings Inc. is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

About Heritage Insurance

(Get Free Report)

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial residential insurance products. The company offers personal residential insurance in Alabama, California, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Maryland, Massachusetts, Mississippi, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Rhode Island, South Carolina, and Virginia; commercial residential insurance for properties in Florida, New Jersey, and New York; and licensed in the state of Pennsylvania, as well as personal residential and wind-only property insurance. It also provides restoration, emergency, and recovery services; property management, and reinsurance services; homeowners insurance products, including single-family, homeowners or duplex, and condominium owners; and dwelling fire insurance policies. In addition, the company provides personal line policies through a network of retail independent agents, wholesale agents, and a partnership with a direct agency, as well as distribute indirectly to retail locations through wholesale agency relationships. Further, it offers personal and commercial insurance policies through a network of independent agencies. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Tampa, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for Hippo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hippo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.