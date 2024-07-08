Reviewing Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH) & Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO)

Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH – Get Free Report) and Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Bio-Path and Generation Bio’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bio-Path N/A N/A -$16.08 million N/A N/A Generation Bio $5.90 million 26.50 -$126.61 million ($2.55) -0.92

Bio-Path has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Generation Bio.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bio-Path N/A -1,037.30% -337.80% Generation Bio -1,696.87% -82.33% -46.73%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

This table compares Bio-Path and Generation Bio’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

5.7% of Bio-Path shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.2% of Generation Bio shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.1% of Bio-Path shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 21.1% of Generation Bio shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Bio-Path and Generation Bio, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bio-Path 0 0 1 0 3.00 Generation Bio 0 4 2 0 2.33

Bio-Path currently has a consensus price target of $20.00, suggesting a potential upside of 1,017.32%. Generation Bio has a consensus price target of $8.00, suggesting a potential upside of 240.43%. Given Bio-Path’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Bio-Path is more favorable than Generation Bio.

Volatility and Risk

Bio-Path has a beta of 0.28, suggesting that its stock price is 72% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Generation Bio has a beta of 2.83, suggesting that its stock price is 183% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Generation Bio beats Bio-Path on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bio-Path

Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. operates as a clinical and preclinical stage oncology focused RNAi nanoparticle drug development company in the United States. The company develops products based on DNAbilize, a drug delivery and antisense technology platform that uses P-ethoxy, which is a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) backbone modification intended to protect the DNA from destruction. Its lead drug candidate is prexigebersen, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and myelodysplastic syndrome. It is also developing BP1001-A that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors; Liposomal Bcl-2 (BP1002), which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of refractory/relapsed lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and Liposomal STAT3 (BP1003) for treating pancreatic cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, and AML. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Bellaire, Texas.

About Generation Bio

Generation Bio Co. develops non-viral genetic medicines for the treatment of rare and prevalent diseases. The company develops cell-targeted lipid nanoparticle (ctLNP) platform, a modular delivery system for nucleic acids to avoid off-target clearance by the liver and spleen that enables ctLNPs to persist in systemic circulation, which allows for highly selective and potent ligand-driven targeting to specific tissues and cell types; and novel immune-quiet DNA (iqDNA) to enable long-lasting high levels of gene expression from non-integrating episomes and avoids innate immune sensors that have long prevented DNA from use in non-viral systems. It uses its platform for developing a portfolio of programs for treating cancer, autoimmune, hematologic disorders, prioritizing sickle cell, beta-thalassemia, and hemophilia A diseases, as well as for other tissues and cell types, including retina, skeletal muscle, and central nervous system. The company was formerly known as Torus Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Generation Bio Co. in November 2017. Generation Bio Co. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

