Remark (NASDAQ:MARK) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Remark (NASDAQ:MARK) in a report published on Friday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the information services provider's stock.

Remark Stock Performance

NASDAQ MARK opened at $0.11 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.27. Remark has a twelve month low of $0.10 and a twelve month high of $1.49. The stock has a market cap of $5.73 million, a PE ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 2.72.

Remark (NASDAQ:MARK) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The information services provider reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.39 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Remark

About Remark

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Remark stock. Cannell & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Remark Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARK) by 44.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,745 shares of the information services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Cannell & Co. owned about 0.47% of Remark worth $48,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 8.50% of the company's stock.

(Get Free Report)

Remark Holdings, Inc provides AI-powered analytics, computer vision, and smart agent solutions. The company operates a data and AI software platform that offers AI-based computer vision products, computing devices, and software-as-a-service solutions; and Smart Safety Platform, a software solution that uses computer vision to detect persons, objects, and behavior in video feeds, as well as provides Remark AI Thermal kits and rPads products and services.

Featured Stories

