Remark (NASDAQ:MARK) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Remark (NASDAQ:MARK – Free Report) in a report published on Friday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the information services provider’s stock.
NASDAQ MARK opened at $0.11 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.27. Remark has a twelve month low of $0.10 and a twelve month high of $1.49. The stock has a market cap of $5.73 million, a PE ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 2.72.
Remark (NASDAQ:MARK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The information services provider reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.39 million for the quarter.
Remark Holdings, Inc provides AI-powered analytics, computer vision, and smart agent solutions. The company operates a data and AI software platform that offers AI-based computer vision products, computing devices, and software-as-a-service solutions; and Smart Safety Platform, a software solution that uses computer vision to detect persons, objects, and behavior in video feeds, as well as provides Remark AI Thermal kits and rPads products and services.
