Redrow (LON:RDW) Earns Neutral Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their neutral rating on shares of Redrow (LON:RDW – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday, Marketbeat reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Redrow to a sector perform rating and set a GBX 750 ($9.49) price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Berenberg Bank cut Redrow to a hold rating and boosted their target price for the stock from GBX 643 ($8.13) to GBX 688 ($8.70) in a report on Friday, March 22nd.

Redrow Stock Performance

About Redrow

LON:RDW opened at GBX 716.39 ($9.06) on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 693 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 655.83. Redrow has a 1-year low of GBX 423.63 ($5.36) and a 1-year high of GBX 750 ($9.49). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 4.08 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of £2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,115.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 1.67.

Redrow plc focuses on housebuilding activities in the United Kingdom. It is involved in acquires, develops, and resells land; develops and sells residential housing properties; and business park maintenance services. Redrow plc was founded in 1974 and is based in Flintshire, the United Kingdom.

