RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
RBC Bearings Trading Down 3.7 %
ROLL opened at $212.38 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $274.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $269.47. RBC Bearings has a 12 month low of $152.90 and a 12 month high of $264.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 132.64 and a beta of 1.34.
RBC Bearings Company Profile
