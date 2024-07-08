PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Receives $112.21 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $112.21.

Several research analysts have issued reports on PHM shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $106.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $129.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $126.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 price objective (up from $120.00) on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PHM. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 33,742 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,715,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,381 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 93.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 4,737 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 2,287 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,590 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 90.8% in the 2nd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 3,848 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,831 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PHM opened at $103.95 on Wednesday. PulteGroup has a 12 month low of $68.80 and a 12 month high of $122.72. The stock has a market cap of $21.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.32, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $113.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 16.63% and a return on equity of 25.81%. Equities research analysts anticipate that PulteGroup will post 12.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 18th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.41%.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

