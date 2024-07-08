Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Purchased by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 9.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 161,410 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,974 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $14,788,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PM. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 250.0% in the 1st quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Philip Morris International from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.22.

Philip Morris International Price Performance

Philip Morris International stock traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $102.59. The stock had a trading volume of 5,346,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,423,578. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.09, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.58. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.23 and a 1-year high of $104.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $100.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.20.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.09. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 113.26% and a net margin of 8.58%. The business had revenue of $8.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.32 EPS for the current year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 21st. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.07%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.42, for a total value of $1,928,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 178,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,205,859.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.