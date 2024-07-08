Perma-Fix Environmental Services (NASDAQ:PESI) vs. Kaiser Group (OTCMKTS:KGHI) Head-To-Head Contrast

Perma-Fix Environmental Services (NASDAQ:PESI – Get Free Report) and Kaiser Group (OTCMKTS:KGHI – Get Free Report) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Perma-Fix Environmental Services and Kaiser Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Perma-Fix Environmental Services alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Perma-Fix Environmental Services $89.74 million 1.50 $490,000.00 ($0.20) -42.70 Kaiser Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Perma-Fix Environmental Services has higher revenue and earnings than Kaiser Group.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Perma-Fix Environmental Services 0 0 1 0 3.00 Kaiser Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Perma-Fix Environmental Services and Kaiser Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Perma-Fix Environmental Services presently has a consensus price target of $18.00, suggesting a potential upside of 110.77%. Given Perma-Fix Environmental Services’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Perma-Fix Environmental Services is more favorable than Kaiser Group.

Profitability

This table compares Perma-Fix Environmental Services and Kaiser Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Perma-Fix Environmental Services -3.20% -5.82% -2.90% Kaiser Group N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

25.5% of Perma-Fix Environmental Services shares are held by institutional investors. 9.4% of Perma-Fix Environmental Services shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 13.8% of Kaiser Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Perma-Fix Environmental Services has a beta of 0.49, suggesting that its share price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kaiser Group has a beta of -28.57, suggesting that its share price is 2,957% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Perma-Fix Environmental Services beats Kaiser Group on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Perma-Fix Environmental Services

(Get Free Report)

Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as an environmental and technology know-how company in the United States. The company through Treatment and Services segments. The Treatment segment offers nuclear, low-level radioactive, mixed waste, hazardous and non-hazardous waste treatment, and processing and disposal services through treatment and storage facilities. This segment is also involved in the research and development activities to identify, develop, and implement waste processing techniques for problematic waste streams. The Services segment provides technical services, including professional radiological measurement and site survey of government and commercial installations; health physics services; integrated occupational safety and health services; and consulting, engineering, project and waste management, environmental, decontamination and decommissioning (D&D) field, technical and management personnel and services; and waste management services. This segment also offers nuclear services, including D&D of government and commercial facilities, including engineering, technology applications, specialty services, logistics, transportation, processing, and disposal; and license termination support, such as project management, planning, characterization, waste stream identification and delineation, remediation/demolition, compliance demonstration, final status survey, reporting, transportation, disposal and emergency response. In addition, it maintains, services, maintains, calibrates, and sources health physics, IH and customized nuclear, environmental, and occupational safety and health instruments. The company provides its services to research institutions, commercial companies, public utilities, and governmental agencies through direct sales to customers or through intermediaries. Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc. was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

About Kaiser Group

(Get Free Report)

Kaiser Group Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiary, Kaiser Aircraft Industries, Inc., provides aircraft maintenance and modification services for government, military, and commercial customers. It also manufactures and assemblies parts and kits. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama.

Receive News & Ratings for Perma-Fix Environmental Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perma-Fix Environmental Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.