Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) Price Target Raised to C$56.00 at Tudor Pickering & Holt

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL – Free Report) (NYSE:PBA) had its price objective hoisted by Tudor Pickering & Holt from C$55.00 to C$56.00 in a report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

PPL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$55.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Citigroup upped their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$50.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$52.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Thursday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$51.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$55.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$54.77.

Get Pembina Pipeline alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Pembina Pipeline

Pembina Pipeline Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:PPL opened at C$51.09 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$50.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$47.97. The firm has a market capitalization of C$29.61 billion, a PE ratio of 16.43, a P/E/G ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.45, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Pembina Pipeline has a 12 month low of C$38.79 and a 12 month high of C$51.67.

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL – Get Free Report) (NYSE:PBA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.74 by C($0.01). Pembina Pipeline had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 20.39%. The business had revenue of C$1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.50 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pembina Pipeline will post 3.1496556 earnings per share for the current year.

Pembina Pipeline Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th were paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.40%. This is an increase from Pembina Pipeline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 17th. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is 88.75%.

Insider Transactions at Pembina Pipeline

In other news, Senior Officer Stuart Taylor sold 29,034 shares of Pembina Pipeline stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$50.44, for a total value of C$1,464,474.96. In other Pembina Pipeline news, Senior Officer J. Scott Burrows acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$50.19 per share, with a total value of C$50,190.00. Also, Senior Officer Stuart Taylor sold 29,034 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$50.44, for a total transaction of C$1,464,474.96. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

About Pembina Pipeline

(Get Free Report)

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.9 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 10 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pembina Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pembina Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.