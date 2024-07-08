Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:PPL) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the three analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $44.75.

PBA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered Pembina Pipeline from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 19th.

PBA stock opened at $37.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.35. Pembina Pipeline has a fifty-two week low of $28.15 and a fifty-two week high of $37.90. The firm has a market cap of $21.74 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:PPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54. Pembina Pipeline had a net margin of 21.61% and a return on equity of 13.33%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pembina Pipeline will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th were issued a $0.501 dividend. This is a positive change from Pembina Pipeline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 17th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.35%. Pembina Pipeline’s payout ratio is presently 86.96%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in Pembina Pipeline by 47.2% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,511 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 5.6% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,182,889 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $76,279,000 after purchasing an additional 116,089 shares in the last quarter. Granite Group Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 5.2% during the first quarter. Granite Group Advisors LLC now owns 6,719 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 248.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 31,948 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after buying an additional 22,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 105.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 48,237 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,705,000 after buying an additional 24,717 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.37% of the company’s stock.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.9 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 10 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

