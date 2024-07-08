Parkland Co. (TSE:PKI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Parkland Co. (TSE:PKI – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$51.54.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PKI. National Bankshares raised their target price on Parkland from C$49.00 to C$52.00 in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Parkland from C$57.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Parkland from C$57.00 to C$55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Parkland from C$54.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Parkland from C$56.00 to C$54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th.

PKI opened at C$37.41 on Wednesday. Parkland has a fifty-two week low of C$32.14 and a fifty-two week high of C$47.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$39.29 and a 200 day moving average of C$42.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 210.21, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of C$6.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.24, a PEG ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.37.

Parkland (TSE:PKI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported C$0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06 by C$0.19. The firm had revenue of C$6.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$8.13 billion. Parkland had a net margin of 1.25% and a return on equity of 12.52%. On average, research analysts expect that Parkland will post 3.1594793 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 20th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. Parkland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.52%.

In other Parkland news, Senior Officer Marcel Teunissen purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$40.35 per share, with a total value of C$40,350.00. Insiders own 20.51% of the company’s stock.

Parkland Corporation operates food and convenience stores in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company's Canada segment owns, supplies, and supports a coast-to-coast network of retail gas stations, electronic vehicle charging stations, frozen food retail locations, convenience stores, cardlock sites, bulk fuel, propane, heating oil, lubricants, and other related services to commercial, industrial, and residential customers; transports and distributes fuel through ships, rail, and highway carriers; and stores fuel in terminals and other owned and leased facilities, as well as engages in the low-carbon activities.

