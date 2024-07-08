Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO – Free Report) in a report published on Friday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Shares of ONVO opened at $0.75 on Friday. Organovo has a one year low of $0.73 and a one year high of $2.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $10.82 million, a PE ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 0.68.

Organovo Holdings, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing 3D tissues that recapitulate key aspects of human disease. Its 3D human tissue platform includes its proprietary NovoGen Bioprinters, which are automated devices that enable the fabrication of 3D living tissues comprised mammalian cells; and related technologies for preparing bio-inks and bioprinting multicellular tissues with complex architecture.

