Orchid Price Down 15.9% Over Last Week (OXT)

Orchid (OXT) traded 7.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 7th. Orchid has a market capitalization of $61.58 million and $3.09 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Orchid token can currently be bought for about $0.0629 or 0.00000113 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Orchid has traded 15.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Orchid alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.06 or 0.00012662 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001104 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00008950 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000072 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55,842.88 or 1.00100519 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.53 or 0.00011699 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00006669 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000044 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.68 or 0.00067552 BTC.

Orchid Profile

Orchid (OXT) is a token. Its launch date was December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 979,779,108 tokens. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Orchid is www.orchid.com. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol. Orchid’s official message board is blog.orchid.com.

Orchid Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Orchid (OXT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Orchid has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 979,779,107.8279902 in circulation. The last known price of Orchid is 0.06692888 USD and is up 6.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 136 active market(s) with $2,341,529.03 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.orchid.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orchid should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Orchid using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Orchid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Orchid and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.