NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:NWE) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:NWE – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $51.86.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NWE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on NorthWestern Energy Group from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Mizuho boosted their target price on NorthWestern Energy Group from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded NorthWestern Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th.

In other NorthWestern Energy Group news, Director Britt E. Ide sold 687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.30, for a total value of $35,243.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,640 shares in the company, valued at $545,832. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other NorthWestern Energy Group news, Director Britt E. Ide sold 687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.30, for a total value of $35,243.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,640 shares in the company, valued at $545,832. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, VP John D. Hines sold 1,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.15, for a total value of $80,049.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,677,413.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,602 shares of company stock worth $183,805. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group by 138.1% in the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in NorthWestern Energy Group during the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in NorthWestern Energy Group during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NWE opened at $48.99 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.17 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.74. NorthWestern Energy Group has a 1-year low of $45.97 and a 1-year high of $58.38.

NorthWestern Energy Group (NYSE:NWE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.30). NorthWestern Energy Group had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 13.62%. The company had revenue of $475.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that NorthWestern Energy Group will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. NorthWestern Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.50%.

NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and various industrial customers. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

