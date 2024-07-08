Nitches (OTCMKTS:NICH) Reaches New 12-Month High at $3.20

Nitches Inc. (OTCMKTS:NICH – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.20 and last traded at $3.20, with a volume of 11 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.20.
Nitches Stock Performance
The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.38 and a 200 day moving average of $41.58.
About Nitches
Nitches Inc engages in the production and distribution of household, lifestyle, travel and leisure, sports goods, and clothing items. It also develops NITCHES OVS, an owner verification system (OVS) mobile application that can be used to verify authenticity and ownership of Nitches' luxury products, apparels, and streetwear clothing items.
