Needham & Company LLC Trims Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA) Target Price to $5.00

Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Needham & Company LLC from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

TBLA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. B. Riley reissued a buy rating and set a $5.25 price target on shares of Taboola.com in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Benchmark reissued a buy rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Taboola.com in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $5.59.

Taboola.com Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TBLA opened at $3.34 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.21. Taboola.com has a 52 week low of $3.04 and a 52 week high of $5.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $971.05 million, a P/E ratio of -14.52 and a beta of 1.29.

Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. Taboola.com had a negative return on equity of 2.64% and a negative net margin of 5.04%. The firm had revenue of $414.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $401.73 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Taboola.com will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Taboola.com

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taboola.com in the first quarter worth about $806,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. boosted its position in shares of Taboola.com by 238.1% in the first quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 884,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,925,000 after buying an additional 622,614 shares during the period. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Taboola.com in the first quarter worth about $61,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Taboola.com in the first quarter worth about $271,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Taboola.com in the first quarter worth about $335,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.89% of the company’s stock.

About Taboola.com

Taboola.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates an artificial intelligence-based algorithmic engine platform in Israel, the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It offers Taboola, a platform that partners with websites, devices, and mobile apps to recommend editorial content and advertisements on the open web to users.

