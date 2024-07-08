Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG) & Collective Audience (NASDAQ:CAUD) Critical Contrast

Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG – Get Free Report) and Collective Audience (NASDAQ:CAUD – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Montrose Environmental Group and Collective Audience’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Montrose Environmental Group $624.21 million 2.20 -$30.86 million ($1.48) -27.22 Collective Audience N/A N/A -$2.50 million N/A N/A

Collective Audience has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Montrose Environmental Group.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Volatility and Risk

87.9% of Montrose Environmental Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.8% of Collective Audience shares are held by institutional investors. 11.9% of Montrose Environmental Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 58.0% of Collective Audience shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Montrose Environmental Group has a beta of 1.88, suggesting that its stock price is 88% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Collective Audience has a beta of -1.56, suggesting that its stock price is 256% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Montrose Environmental Group and Collective Audience’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Montrose Environmental Group -4.55% -1.78% -0.67% Collective Audience N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Montrose Environmental Group and Collective Audience, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Montrose Environmental Group 0 0 4 0 3.00 Collective Audience 0 0 0 0 N/A

Montrose Environmental Group presently has a consensus price target of $46.25, suggesting a potential upside of 14.79%. Given Montrose Environmental Group’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Montrose Environmental Group is more favorable than Collective Audience.

About Montrose Environmental Group

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. operates as an environmental services company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments; environmental emergency response and recovery; toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations; facility upgrades; new projects; decommissioning projects; and development projects. This segment also offers technical advisory and consulting services, including regulatory compliance support and planning, environmental, ecosystem and toxicological assessments, and support during responses to environmental disruptions. The Measurement and Analysis segment tests and analyzes air, water, and soil to determine concentrations of contaminants, as well as the toxicological impact of contaminants on flora, fauna, and human health. Its services include source and ambient air testing and monitoring, leak detection, and advanced analytical laboratory services, such as storm water, wastewater, and drinking water analysis. The Remediation and Reuse segment provides engineering, design, implementation, and operations and maintenance services primarily to treat contaminated water, remove contaminants from soil, or create biogas from waste. The company serves financial, oil and gas, utilities, construction, automotive, real-estate, midstream energy, manufacturing, commodities, petrochemical, food and beverage, telecommunications, and engineering industries, as well as local, state, provincial, and federal government entities. Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in North Little Rock, Arkansas.

About Collective Audience

Collective Audience, Inc. provides e-commerce and digital consumer acquisition solutions in the United States. Its digital marketing business enables brands and agencies to advertise across digital media and connected TV platforms. The company is headquartered in New York, New York. Collective Audience, Inc. is a subsidiary of Logiq, Inc.

