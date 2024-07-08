Montana Technologies (NASDAQ:AIRJ) Trading 6.3% Higher

Montana Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:AIRJ – Get Free Report) shares shot up 6.3% on Monday . The company traded as high as $11.14 and last traded at $11.05. 21,064 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 95,396 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.40.

Montana Technologies Trading Up 8.2 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.97.

Montana Technologies (NASDAQ:AIRJ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Montana Technologies stock. K2 Principal Fund L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Montana Technologies Co. ( NASDAQ:AIRJ Free Report ) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 83,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $948,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. owned about 0.47% of Montana Technologies as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 63.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Montana Technologies Corporation operates as an atmospheric renewable energy and water harvesting technology company. It provides energy and dehumidification, evaporative cooling, and atmospheric water generation through its AirJoule technology. The company is headquartered in Ronan, Montana.

