MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon Sells 1,569 Shares

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 1,569 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.29, for a total value of $416,240.01. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 81,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,738,393.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

MongoDB Trading Up 0.7 %

MongoDB stock opened at $266.74 on Monday. MongoDB, Inc. has a 52 week low of $214.74 and a 52 week high of $509.62. The company has a market capitalization of $19.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.93 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $294.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $360.70. The company has a quick ratio of 4.93, a current ratio of 4.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80). MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 14.88% and a negative net margin of 11.50%. The company had revenue of $450.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $438.44 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MongoDB, Inc. will post -2.67 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson upgraded MongoDB from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on MongoDB from $450.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. Bank of America decreased their price objective on MongoDB from $500.00 to $470.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 17th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on MongoDB from $480.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on MongoDB from $435.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $361.30.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MDB. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of MongoDB during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of MongoDB by 937.5% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 83 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in MongoDB in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in MongoDB by 1,111.1% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in MongoDB by 155.1% in the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

About MongoDB

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

Featured Stories

