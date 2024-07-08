Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Shares Sold by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. cut its stake in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 19.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 100,513 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 25,023 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $9,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Microchip Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Microchip Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Microchip Technology Price Performance

Shares of MCHP stock traded up $1.12 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $93.26. 4,797,990 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,735,088. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $93.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.14. The company has a market cap of $50.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.76 and a beta of 1.54. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 12 month low of $68.75 and a 12 month high of $100.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

Microchip Technology ( NASDAQ:MCHP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 24.98% and a return on equity of 36.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.56 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.452 per share. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 21st. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is presently 52.16%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Microchip Technology from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $90.00 price target (up from $80.00) on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Microchip Technology from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on Microchip Technology from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.06.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 3,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.98, for a total transaction of $318,736.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,257 shares in the company, valued at $3,325,034.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Microchip Technology news, VP Stephen V. Drehobl sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.88, for a total transaction of $908,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 82,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,470,608.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 3,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.98, for a total transaction of $318,736.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,325,034.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 23,993 shares of company stock worth $2,251,857. 2.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

