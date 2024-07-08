LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) Receives $1.38 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $1.38.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of LivePerson in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on LivePerson from $1.00 to $1.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on LivePerson from $3.00 to $1.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Mizuho lowered their price target on LivePerson from $2.00 to $0.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded LivePerson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th.

In other news, EVP Alex Kroman sold 65,828 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.51, for a total value of $33,572.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 120,047 shares in the company, valued at $61,223.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 188,794 shares of company stock worth $112,621. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LPSN. Options Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LivePerson in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in LivePerson during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in LivePerson by 497.4% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,580 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 8,809 shares in the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in LivePerson during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in LivePerson by 54.6% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 15,124 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 5,342 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LPSN opened at $0.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $56.23 million, a PE ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 1.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.69, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. LivePerson has a twelve month low of $0.45 and a twelve month high of $6.41.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $85.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.53 million. LivePerson had a negative net margin of 31.27% and a negative return on equity of 56.82%. As a group, research analysts expect that LivePerson will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LivePerson, Inc engages in conversational artificial intelligence. It enables brands to leverage the Conversational Cloud's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies. The company offers the Conversational Cloud, an enterprise-class digital customer conversation platform, which enables businesses and consumers to connect through conversational channels, such as voice, in-app, and mobile messaging.

