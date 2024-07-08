Lithium Americas (TSE:LAC) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $4.12

Lithium Americas Corp. (TSE:LAC – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$4.12 and last traded at C$3.61, with a volume of 264051 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$3.62.

LAC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. National Bank Financial raised shares of Lithium Americas to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Eight Capital upgraded shares of Lithium Americas to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, National Bankshares set a C$7.00 price target on shares of Lithium Americas and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$9.00.

The firm has a market cap of C$779.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.71 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$4.82 and its 200 day moving average price is C$6.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 52.06 and a current ratio of 8.38.

Lithium Americas (TSE:LAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported C($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.04) by C($0.01). Lithium Americas had a negative return on equity of 2.11% and a negative net margin of 160.61%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lithium Americas Corp. will post 1.3803828 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Samuel William Pigott purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$3.60 per share, with a total value of C$108,000.00. In other news, Senior Officer Samuel William Pigott acquired 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$3.60 per share, for a total transaction of C$108,000.00. Also, Director John Kanellitsas acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$3.89 per share, for a total transaction of C$194,500.00. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 88,611 shares of company stock valued at $356,678. 7.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lithium Americas Corp. engages in the exploration and development of lithium properties in the United States and Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Thacker Pass project located in northern Nevada, as well as investments in exploration properties in the United States and Canada. Lithium Americas Corp.

