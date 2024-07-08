KickToken Hits One Day Volume of $3.77 (KICK)

KickToken (KICK) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 7th. KickToken has a total market capitalization of $1.76 million and approximately $3.77 worth of KickToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KickToken token can now be bought for about $0.0145 or 0.00000026 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, KickToken has traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00012832 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00009012 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000072 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $55,336.49 or 0.99903962 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.64 or 0.00011996 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000898 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00006717 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000045 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37.26 or 0.00067267 BTC.

KickToken Profile

KickToken (KICK) is a token. It launched on July 26th, 2017. KickToken’s total supply is 121,740,943 tokens. KickToken’s official Twitter account is @kickexcom. The official message board for KickToken is medium.com/@kickecosystem. The Reddit community for KickToken is https://reddit.com/r/kickico_platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. KickToken’s official website is kickex.com.

Buying and Selling KickToken

According to CryptoCompare, “KickToken (KICK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. KickToken has a current supply of 121,740,942.71202844. The last known price of KickToken is 0.01445593 USD and is up 2.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $0.37 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://kickex.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KickToken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KickToken should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KickToken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

