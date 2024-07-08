Kelp DAO Restaked ETH (RSETH) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $458.67 Million

Kelp DAO Restaked ETH (RSETH) traded 5.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 7th. Kelp DAO Restaked ETH has a total market cap of $458.67 million and approximately $3.25 million worth of Kelp DAO Restaked ETH was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Kelp DAO Restaked ETH has traded 17.3% lower against the US dollar. One Kelp DAO Restaked ETH token can currently be bought for about $2,906.53 or 0.05247424 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000335 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000021 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Kelp DAO Restaked ETH Profile

Kelp DAO Restaked ETH was first traded on December 11th, 2023. Kelp DAO Restaked ETH’s total supply is 259,618 tokens and its circulating supply is 157,805 tokens. Kelp DAO Restaked ETH’s official Twitter account is @kelpdao. The official message board for Kelp DAO Restaked ETH is blog.kelpdao.xyz. The official website for Kelp DAO Restaked ETH is kelpdao.xyz.

Buying and Selling Kelp DAO Restaked ETH

According to CryptoCompare, “Kelp DAO Restaked ETH (RSETH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. Kelp DAO Restaked ETH has a current supply of 256,772.82146927. The last known price of Kelp DAO Restaked ETH is 3,062.49955154 USD and is up 2.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $8,838,974.12 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://kelpdao.xyz/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kelp DAO Restaked ETH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kelp DAO Restaked ETH should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kelp DAO Restaked ETH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

