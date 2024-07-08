Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the network equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Argus raised Juniper Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Juniper Networks from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Juniper Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.00.

Juniper Networks Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE JNPR opened at $36.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.93 billion, a PE ratio of 53.22, a PEG ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.67. Juniper Networks has a 52-week low of $24.87 and a 52-week high of $38.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.74.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The network equipment provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.09). Juniper Networks had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Juniper Networks will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Juniper Networks news, CFO Kenneth Bradley Miller sold 15,000 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.47, for a total transaction of $517,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,393,424.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.49, for a total value of $197,146.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 970,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,428,813.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kenneth Bradley Miller sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.47, for a total value of $517,050.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,393,424.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 145,889 shares of company stock valued at $5,243,973 over the last ninety days. 1.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Juniper Networks

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of JNPR. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. grew its position in Juniper Networks by 51.3% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 973 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Juniper Networks in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,439 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks during the first quarter worth about $43,000. 91.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Juniper Networks

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

See Also

