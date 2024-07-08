John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLYB) Reaches New 52-Week High at $44.58

John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLYB – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $44.58 and last traded at $44.58, with a volume of 579 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $40.94.
John Wiley & Sons Stock Up 8.9 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.14. The firm has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.25 and a beta of 0.70.
John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLYB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 13th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter. John Wiley & Sons had a positive return on equity of 18.82% and a negative net margin of 10.69%. The firm had revenue of $468.46 million during the quarter.
John Wiley & Sons Increases Dividend
Institutional Investors Weigh In On John Wiley & Sons
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in John Wiley & Sons stock. PFG Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLYB – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 53,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,033,000. PFG Investments LLC owned about 0.10% of John Wiley & Sons at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.49% of the company’s stock.
About John Wiley & Sons
John Wiley & Sons, Inc operates as a research and education company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Research, Academic, and Talent. The company offers scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, as well as related content and services to learned societies, individual researchers, other professionals, and academic, corporate, and government libraries.
