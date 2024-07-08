iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD) Sets New 1-Year High at $62.63

iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $62.63 and last traded at $62.18, with a volume of 56490 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.92.

iShares Russell 2500 ETF Price Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.37. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 15.31 and a beta of 1.15.

Get iShares Russell 2500 ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of iShares Russell 2500 ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $105,000. Advisory Resource Group lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 230,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,124,000 after purchasing an additional 16,215 shares during the last quarter. Heron Bay Capital Management increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 65.9% in the 1st quarter. Heron Bay Capital Management now owns 12,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC now owns 20,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after acquiring an additional 2,025 shares during the period.

About iShares Russell 2500 ETF

The iShares Russell 2500 ETF (SMMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2500 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US companies ranked 501-3,000 by market cap. SMMD was launched on Jul 6, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.