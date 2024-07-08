iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD) Sets New 1-Year High at $62.63

iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $62.63 and last traded at $62.18, with a volume of 56490 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.92.
iShares Russell 2500 ETF Price Performance
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.37. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 15.31 and a beta of 1.15.
Institutional Trading of iShares Russell 2500 ETF
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $105,000. Advisory Resource Group lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 230,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,124,000 after purchasing an additional 16,215 shares during the last quarter. Heron Bay Capital Management increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 65.9% in the 1st quarter. Heron Bay Capital Management now owns 12,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC now owns 20,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after acquiring an additional 2,025 shares during the period.
About iShares Russell 2500 ETF
The iShares Russell 2500 ETF (SMMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2500 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US companies ranked 501-3,000 by market cap. SMMD was launched on Jul 6, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.
