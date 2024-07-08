iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF (BATS:SMIN) Hits New 12-Month High at $83.48

iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF (BATS:SMIN – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $83.48 and last traded at $83.16, with a volume of 285481 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $83.45.

iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $77.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $997.92 million, a PE ratio of 28.28 and a beta of 0.46.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at $75,719,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF by 3,350.2% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,034,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,707,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004,694 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 354,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,736,000 after acquiring an additional 34,562 shares during the last quarter. Adams Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Adams Wealth Management now owns 100,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,055,000 after acquiring an additional 14,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crumly & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $4,339,000.

iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF (SMIN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India Small Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index of the bottom 14% of companies traded on Indian stock markets. SMIN was launched on Feb 8, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

