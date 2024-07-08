iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF (BATS:PICK) Reaches New 12-Month High at $41.99

iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF (BATS:PICK – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $41.99 and last traded at $41.73, with a volume of 91451 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.21.
iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF Stock Down 1.1 %
The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.71.
Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PICK. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 121,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,207,000 after buying an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 60,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,597,000 after purchasing an additional 9,856 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,984,000. Leuthold Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 13,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF by 140.9% in the fourth quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares in the last quarter.
About iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF
The iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF (PICK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of global metals mining, extraction or production firms, excluding gold and silver mining firms. PICK was launched on Jan 31, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.
