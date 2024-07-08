IOTA Price Down 15% This Week (MIOTA)

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 7.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 7th. IOTA has a total market cap of $484.82 million and $8.55 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, IOTA has traded down 15% against the U.S. dollar. One IOTA coin can currently be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000263 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000828 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001807 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001433 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000010 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000019 BTC.

About IOTA

IOTA uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 25th, 2015. IOTA’s total supply is 3,325,193,912 coins. The official website for IOTA is www.iota.org. The Reddit community for IOTA is https://reddit.com/r/iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. IOTA’s official message board is forum.iota.org. IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iota and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling IOTA

According to CryptoCompare, “IOTA is a distributed ledger technology that uses a structure called the Tangle to maintain a tally of token ownership between multiple nodes. This structure allows for newer transactions to verify older ones, bypassing the bottleneck caused by blockchains. The IOTA protocol is in research and has two public networks: the IOTA mainnet, which manages tokens, and Shimmer, which tests protocol updates. The IOTA was founded in 2015 by four co-founders, including David Sønstebø and Dominik Schiener, who currently serve as co-chairmen of the board of directors. One of the co-founders, Sergey Ivancheglo, resigned in 2019 but continues to provide advice as an unofficial advisor.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOTA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IOTA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IOTA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

