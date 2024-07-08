IOTA Price Down 15% This Week (MIOTA)

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 7.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 7th. IOTA has a total market cap of $484.82 million and $8.55 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, IOTA has traded down 15% against the U.S. dollar. One IOTA coin can currently be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000263 BTC on exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000828 BTC.
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001807 BTC.
- Electroneum (ETN) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- Verasity (VRA) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001433 BTC.
- The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000010 BTC.
- SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000019 BTC.
About IOTA
IOTA uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 25th, 2015. IOTA’s total supply is 3,325,193,912 coins. The official website for IOTA is www.iota.org. The Reddit community for IOTA is https://reddit.com/r/iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. IOTA’s official message board is forum.iota.org. IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iota and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling IOTA
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOTA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IOTA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IOTA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for IOTA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IOTA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.