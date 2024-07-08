Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Holdings Reduced by Pittenger & Anderson Inc.

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 160,629 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,306 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ comprises approximately 2.9% of Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $71,321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Invesco QQQ by 66.1% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 112,890 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,440,000 after acquiring an additional 44,927 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ by 55.9% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 8,882 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,182,000 after buying an additional 3,186 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ during the third quarter worth $12,994,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Invesco QQQ by 187.7% during the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 587 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Family Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the third quarter valued at $8,839,000. Institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

Invesco QQQ stock traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $496.92. The stock had a trading volume of 15,175,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,352,777. The company has a fifty day moving average of $461.28 and a 200 day moving average of $439.72. Invesco QQQ has a 52-week low of $342.35 and a 52-week high of $497.48.

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

About Invesco QQQ

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th will be given a dividend of $0.7615 per share. This represents a $3.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 24th. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

