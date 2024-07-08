Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) Earns Buy Rating from Bank of America

Bank of America restated their buy rating on shares of Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Bank of America currently has a $83.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

INSM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Insmed from $55.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Insmed from $49.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Insmed from $36.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Insmed from $45.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Insmed from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $66.31.

Insmed stock opened at $70.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.40 billion, a PE ratio of -13.38 and a beta of 1.16. Insmed has a 12-month low of $19.74 and a 12-month high of $70.65.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.22) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $75.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.17) EPS. Insmed’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Insmed will post -4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO William Lewis sold 22,198 shares of Insmed stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.52, for a total value of $566,492.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 384,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,802,870. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO William Lewis sold 22,198 shares of Insmed stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.52, for a total value of $566,492.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 384,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,802,870. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Sara Bonstein sold 11,088 shares of Insmed stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.32, for a total transaction of $280,748.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 117,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,974,618.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 295,842 shares of company stock valued at $13,762,062 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Insmed by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 38,232 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its stake in Insmed by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 108,629 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,947,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in Insmed by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 28,581 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $886,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Insmed during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in Insmed by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 19,634 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares in the last quarter.

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

