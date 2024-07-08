Insider Selling: United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) CEO Sells $1,124,928.00 in Stock

United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.48, for a total transaction of $1,124,928.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130 shares in the company, valued at $40,622.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

United Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of UTHR stock opened at $314.56 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $13.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $282.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $246.48. United Therapeutics Co. has a one year low of $208.62 and a one year high of $325.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 3.64.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported $6.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.63 by $0.54. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 18.72% and a net margin of 42.05%. The firm had revenue of $677.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $620.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that United Therapeutics Co. will post 24.73 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on UTHR. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on United Therapeutics from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $218.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, United Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $312.22.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UTHR. Mariner LLC increased its position in United Therapeutics by 8.9% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 3,365 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $760,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in United Therapeutics by 4.9% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in United Therapeutics by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,847 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,772,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in United Therapeutics by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,495 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 178,005 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,206,000 after acquiring an additional 31,510 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

About United Therapeutics

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

