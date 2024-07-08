Insider Selling: United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) CEO Sells $1,124,928.00 in Stock

United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.48, for a total transaction of $1,124,928.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130 shares in the company, valued at $40,622.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
United Therapeutics Stock Performance
Shares of UTHR stock opened at $314.56 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $13.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $282.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $246.48. United Therapeutics Co. has a one year low of $208.62 and a one year high of $325.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 3.64.
United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported $6.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.63 by $0.54. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 18.72% and a net margin of 42.05%. The firm had revenue of $677.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $620.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that United Therapeutics Co. will post 24.73 EPS for the current year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Read Our Latest Analysis on United Therapeutics
Institutional Investors Weigh In On United Therapeutics
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UTHR. Mariner LLC increased its position in United Therapeutics by 8.9% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 3,365 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $760,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in United Therapeutics by 4.9% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in United Therapeutics by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,847 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,772,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in United Therapeutics by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,495 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 178,005 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,206,000 after acquiring an additional 31,510 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.08% of the company’s stock.
About United Therapeutics
United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than United Therapeutics
- What is a Death Cross in Stocks?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/1 – 7/5
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- Constellation Brands Stock Q1 2025: Crushing Anheuser-Busch?
- How Technical Indicators Can Help You Find Oversold Stocks
- Qualcomm Stock Continues to Rise in the Face of Negative News
Receive News & Ratings for United Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.