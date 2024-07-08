Insider Buying: Associated Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:AC) Major Shareholder Buys $21,145.00 in Stock

Associated Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:AC – Get Free Report) major shareholder Mario J. Gabelli acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $42.29 per share, with a total value of $21,145.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 24,800 shares in the company, valued at $1,048,792. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Associated Capital Group Stock Down 8.7 %

Shares of NYSE:AC opened at $29.65 on Monday. Associated Capital Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.57 and a 52 week high of $38.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $634.51 million, a P/E ratio of 19.13 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.55.

Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter. Associated Capital Group had a net margin of 253.37% and a return on equity of 3.71%. The business had revenue of $3.01 million during the quarter.

Associated Capital Group Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Associated Capital Group

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. Associated Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.90%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AC. Sapient Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Associated Capital Group in the 4th quarter worth about $557,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Associated Capital Group in the 1st quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Associated Capital Group by 53.8% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 12,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 4,375 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.14% of the company’s stock.

About Associated Capital Group

Associated Capital Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment advisory services in the United States. The company offers alternative investment management services; and operates a direct investment business. It also invests in new and existing businesses. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut.

