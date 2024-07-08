Imperial Petroleum (NASDAQ:IMPP) & Top Ships (NASDAQ:TOPS) Financial Review

Imperial Petroleum (NASDAQ:IMPP – Get Free Report) and Top Ships (NASDAQ:TOPS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

Imperial Petroleum has a beta of 1.19, indicating that its stock price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Top Ships has a beta of 1.71, indicating that its stock price is 71% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Imperial Petroleum alerts:

Insider and Institutional Ownership

94.4% of Imperial Petroleum shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.7% of Top Ships shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.5% of Imperial Petroleum shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Imperial Petroleum 0 0 0 0 N/A Top Ships 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Imperial Petroleum and Top Ships, as provided by MarketBeat.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Imperial Petroleum and Top Ships’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Imperial Petroleum $159.51 million 0.70 $71.13 million $1.40 2.66 Top Ships $56.37 million 0.91 $6.07 million N/A N/A

Imperial Petroleum has higher revenue and earnings than Top Ships.

Profitability

This table compares Imperial Petroleum and Top Ships’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Imperial Petroleum 32.64% 24.08% 14.49% Top Ships N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Imperial Petroleum beats Top Ships on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Imperial Petroleum

(Get Free Report)

Imperial Petroleum Inc. provides international seaborne transportation services to oil producers, refineries, and commodities traders. It carries refined petroleum products, such as gasoline, diesel, fuel oil, and jet fuel, as well as edible oils and chemicals, crude oils, iron ore, coal and grains, and minor bulks, such as bauxite, phosphate, and fertilizers. As of April 1, 2024, the company owned and operated a fleet of six medium range refined petroleum product tankers; one Aframax tanker; two suezmax tankers; and two handysize drybulk carriers with a total capacity of 791,000 deadweight tons. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Athens, Greece.

About Top Ships

(Get Free Report)

Top Ships Inc. owns and operates tanker vessels worldwide. The company's tanker vessels transport crude oil, petroleum products, and bulk liquid chemicals. As of December 31, 2023, it had a fleet with a total capacity of 1,435,000 deadweight tonnes (dwt) consisting of one 50,000 dwt product/chemical tanker, five 157,000 dwt Suezmax tankers, two 300,000 dwt very large crude carriers, and two 50,000 dwt product tankers. The company was formerly known as Top Tankers Inc. and changed its name to Top Ships Inc. in December 2007. Top Ships Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is based in Maroussi, Greece.

Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.