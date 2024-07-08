HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on HMST. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a market perform rating and issued a $13.50 price target on shares of HomeStreet in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of HomeStreet from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $13.50 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, HomeStreet presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.00.

NASDAQ:HMST opened at $11.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $207.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.16 and a beta of 1.38. HomeStreet has a 52 week low of $4.20 and a 52 week high of $15.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.15.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $41.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.07 million. HomeStreet had a negative net margin of 8.97% and a negative return on equity of 0.43%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that HomeStreet will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HMST. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of HomeStreet by 167.2% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,055 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HomeStreet by 49.6% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 33,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 11,213 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HomeStreet by 47.6% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 435,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,389,000 after buying an additional 140,357 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of HomeStreet during the fourth quarter worth about $129,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of HomeStreet by 2,222.2% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. 74.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank that provides commercial, mortgage, and consumer/retail banking services in the Western United States. The company offers personal and business checking, savings, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; credit cards; insurance; and treasury management services.

