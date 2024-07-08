Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $87.50 price target on shares of Hibbett in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $87.50 target price (up from $80.00) on shares of Hibbett in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Hibbett in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. B. Riley raised their target price on Hibbett from $70.00 to $87.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Hibbett in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.79.

Get Hibbett alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Hibbett

Hibbett Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of Hibbett stock opened at $87.19 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $86.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.38. Hibbett has a 1-year low of $34.96 and a 1-year high of $87.39. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.74, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.88.

Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by ($0.01). Hibbett had a return on equity of 24.15% and a net margin of 5.80%. The business had revenue of $447.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $452.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Hibbett will post 8.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hibbett

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Hibbett by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 785,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,558,000 after acquiring an additional 10,226 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hibbett by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 283,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,433,000 after buying an additional 22,471 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Hibbett during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,654,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Hibbett by 46.4% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 2,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of Hibbett during the 4th quarter worth approximately $540,000. Institutional investors own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

About Hibbett

(Get Free Report)

Hibbett, Inc together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of athletic-inspired fashion products in the United States. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment, and related accessories. The company operates Hibbett stores, City Gear stores, and Sports Additions athletic shoe stores.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hibbett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hibbett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.