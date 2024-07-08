HI Trading Up 0.4% Over Last Week (HI)

HI (HI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 7th. One HI token can now be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. HI has a total market cap of $1.34 million and $181,048.91 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, HI has traded up 0.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.98 or 0.00012713 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001097 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00008928 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $55,126.74 or 1.00372979 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.55 or 0.00011917 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00006782 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000044 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37.09 or 0.00067533 BTC.

About HI

HI (HI) is a token. It launched on July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,833,337,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official. HI’s official message board is resources.hi.com. HI’s official website is www.hi.com. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official.

Buying and Selling HI

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,833,337,402 with 5,852,569,824.696 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.00048279 USD and is up 0.71 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 25 active market(s) with $179,255.02 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HI using one of the exchanges listed above.

