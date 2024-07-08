Helios Towers (LON:HTWS) Receives “Buy” Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated their buy rating on shares of Helios Towers (LON:HTWS – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 265 ($3.35) target price on the stock.

Helios Towers Price Performance

HTWS opened at GBX 124 ($1.57) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17,889.32, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The company has a market capitalization of £1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,550.00 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 117.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 96.40. Helios Towers has a 1 year low of GBX 57.40 ($0.73) and a 1 year high of GBX 130.40 ($1.65).

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Alison Baker sold 18,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 96 ($1.21), for a total value of £17,404.80 ($22,014.67). In related news, insider Alison Baker sold 18,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 96 ($1.21), for a total value of £17,404.80 ($22,014.67). Also, insider David Wassong sold 18,800,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 115 ($1.45), for a total transaction of £21,620,000 ($27,346,319.25). 1.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Helios Towers

Helios Towers plc, an independent tower company, acquires, builds, and operates telecommunications towers and passive infrastructure. It provides colocation lease-up, build-to-suit, sale and leaseback, in-building, small cells/outdoor distributed antenna system, and other managed services. The company also offers passive infrastructure solutions, including site selection, site preparation, maintenance, security, and power management, as well as engages in hosting of active equipment, such as antennae.

