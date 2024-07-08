Head-To-Head Contrast: Gamer Pakistan (NASDAQ:GPAK) vs. Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL)

Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL – Get Free Report) and Gamer Pakistan (NASDAQ:GPAK – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Accel Entertainment and Gamer Pakistan’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Accel Entertainment alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Accel Entertainment $1.17 billion 0.71 $45.60 million $0.51 19.49 Gamer Pakistan N/A N/A -$310,000.00 N/A N/A

Accel Entertainment has higher revenue and earnings than Gamer Pakistan.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Accel Entertainment 3.72% 36.88% 8.15% Gamer Pakistan N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares Accel Entertainment and Gamer Pakistan’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Accel Entertainment and Gamer Pakistan, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Accel Entertainment 0 0 1 0 3.00 Gamer Pakistan 0 0 0 0 N/A

Accel Entertainment currently has a consensus target price of $16.00, suggesting a potential upside of 60.97%. Given Accel Entertainment’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Accel Entertainment is more favorable than Gamer Pakistan.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

55.4% of Accel Entertainment shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Gamer Pakistan shares are held by institutional investors. 17.9% of Accel Entertainment shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Accel Entertainment beats Gamer Pakistan on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Accel Entertainment

(Get Free Report)

Accel Entertainment, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a distributed gaming operator in the United States. It is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of gaming terminals; redemption devices that disburse winnings and contain automated teller machine (ATM) functionality; and other amusement devices in authorized non-casino locations, such as restaurants, bars, taverns, convenience stores, liquor stores, truck stops, and grocery stores. The company also provides gaming solutions to the location partners. In addition, it operates stand-alone ATMs in gaming and non-gaming locations, as well as amusement devices, including jukeboxes, dartboards, pool tables, and other related entertainment equipment. The company is headquartered in Burr Ridge, Illinois.

About Gamer Pakistan

(Get Free Report)

Gamer Pakistan Inc. operates as an e-sports event promotion and product marketing company in Pakistan. It focuses on creating college, inter-university, and professional e-sports events for both men's and women's teams, primarily e-sports opportunities with colleges and universities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Henderson, Nevada.

Receive News & Ratings for Accel Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accel Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.