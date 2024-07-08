Hardy Reed LLC Reduces Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Hardy Reed LLC trimmed its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,473 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 40 shares during the quarter. Hardy Reed LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,332,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HD. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Home Depot by 234.6% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,141 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 3rd quarter valued at $385,000. Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 96.1% in the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 41,487 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $12,536,000 after purchasing an additional 20,330 shares during the last quarter. Savoie Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,498,000. Finally, Kampmann Melissa S. acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,391,000. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Home Depot Stock Performance

NYSE:HD traded up $5.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $339.60. 2,976,262 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,439,319. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $338.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $352.21. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $274.26 and a 1 year high of $396.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $336.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.11.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.02. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,056.67% and a net margin of 9.79%. The company had revenue of $36.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.65 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.82 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were paid a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.36%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zelman & Associates raised Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. UBS Group decreased their target price on Home Depot from $411.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Home Depot from $415.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Mizuho started coverage on Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $415.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Home Depot from $417.00 to $406.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $378.42.

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Depot

In other news, EVP Matt Carey sold 56,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.18, for a total value of $19,332,841.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,503,123.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About Home Depot

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

See Also

