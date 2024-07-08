HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (HONE) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 10th

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, July 24th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 10th.

HarborOne Bancorp has increased its dividend by an average of 35.7% annually over the last three years. HarborOne Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 39.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect HarborOne Bancorp to earn $0.78 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 41.0%.

HarborOne Bancorp Stock Down 1.4 %

HONE stock opened at $10.69 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.62. The company has a market capitalization of $477.63 million, a P/E ratio of 28.89 and a beta of 0.74. HarborOne Bancorp has a twelve month low of $8.65 and a twelve month high of $12.44.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HarborOne Bancorp ( NASDAQ:HONE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $41.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.98 million. HarborOne Bancorp had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 4.58%. On average, equities research analysts predict that HarborOne Bancorp will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded HarborOne Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th.

About HarborOne Bancorp

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for HarborOne Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, small and mid-size businesses, and municipalities. The company operates in two segments, HarborOne Bank and HarborOne Mortgage. Its primary deposit products include checking, money market, savings, and term certificate of deposit accounts; and primary lending products comprise commercial real estate, commercial, residential mortgages, home equity, and consumer loans.

