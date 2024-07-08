Graypoint LLC Sells 73 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Graypoint LLC lessened its position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,736 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 73 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NOC. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter worth about $283,114,000. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in Northrop Grumman by 2,801.7% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 330,499 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $154,720,000 after buying an additional 319,109 shares during the period. Focused Investors Fund L P purchased a new position in Northrop Grumman in the 1st quarter worth about $108,369,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter worth about $97,866,000. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Northrop Grumman in the 1st quarter worth about $83,182,000. Institutional investors own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on NOC shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $475.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $483.00 to $518.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $477.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $565.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $510.36.

Northrop Grumman Stock Performance

NYSE NOC traded down $4.48 on Monday, hitting $430.25. 530,154 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 978,538. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1-year low of $414.56 and a 1-year high of $496.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $451.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $458.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.67 billion, a PE ratio of 30.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.33.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.83 by $0.49. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 24.09%. The firm had revenue of $10.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.50 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.7 EPS for the current year.

Northrop Grumman Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $2.06 per share. This is a positive change from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.87. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 24th. This represents a $8.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.62%.

Northrop Grumman Profile

(Free Report)

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense technology company in the United States, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.