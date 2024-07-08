Graypoint LLC Reduces Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Graypoint LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,433 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 172 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Richardson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. 75.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HON. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $215.00 price target (down previously from $227.00) on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $222.00 to $218.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Daiwa America upgraded shares of Honeywell International to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $175.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, June 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $224.75.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 28,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.96, for a total transaction of $5,812,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 203,510 shares in the company, valued at $41,507,899.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 25,209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.06, for a total transaction of $4,866,849.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,471 shares in the company, valued at $10,709,231.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 28,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.96, for a total transaction of $5,812,860.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 203,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,507,899.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Stock Down 0.3 %

Honeywell International stock traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $211.63. 1,832,146 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,896,293. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $174.88 and a 1 year high of $218.36. The firm has a market cap of $137.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $205.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $201.72.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.08. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 35.88%. The firm had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.07 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.06%.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

