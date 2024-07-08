Graypoint LLC Purchases New Shares in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Graypoint LLC purchased a new stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CAH. Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new stake in Cardinal Health in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Cardinal Health by 4,466.7% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cardinal Health in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Cardinal Health in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Cardinal Health by 53.6% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Cardinal Health from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Cardinal Health from $96.00 to $94.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. StockNews.com lowered Cardinal Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Argus decreased their target price on Cardinal Health from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Cardinal Health from $134.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.67.

Cardinal Health Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of CAH traded up $0.99 on Monday, hitting $96.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,886,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,201,976. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $99.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.32. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.11 and a fifty-two week high of $116.04.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $54.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.05 billion. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 54.74% and a net margin of 0.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.74 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cardinal Health Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a $0.5056 dividend. This is a boost from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is presently 89.78%.

Cardinal Health Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

