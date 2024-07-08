Graypoint LLC Lowers Position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Graypoint LLC cut its holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,492 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 164 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of American International Group by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 41,770,175 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,829,930,000 after acquiring an additional 176,286 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in American International Group during the fourth quarter valued at $746,005,000. Putnam Investments LLC grew its holdings in American International Group by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 8,245,693 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $558,646,000 after purchasing an additional 300,712 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in American International Group by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,786,940 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $392,065,000 after purchasing an additional 290,061 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in American International Group by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,395,566 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $297,800,000 after purchasing an additional 32,065 shares during the period. 90.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at American International Group

In other American International Group news, major shareholder International Group American sold 1,932,609 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.20, for a total transaction of $56,432,182.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 292,271,027 shares in the company, valued at $8,534,313,988.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AIG shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on American International Group from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on American International Group from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Bank of America raised their price target on American International Group from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $87.00 price target on shares of American International Group in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on American International Group from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American International Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.38.

American International Group Price Performance

NYSE AIG traded up $0.93 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $74.81. 4,738,855 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,134,261. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.59. American International Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.02 and a 1 year high of $80.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $49.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.08.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.11. American International Group had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 9.98%. The business had revenue of $12.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.63 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that American International Group, Inc. will post 7.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American International Group declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, May 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the insurance provider to repurchase up to 19.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

American International Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is an increase from American International Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.88%.

About American International Group

(Free Report)

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

