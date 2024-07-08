Graypoint LLC Increases Stock Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Graypoint LLC increased its stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 45.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,424 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,474 shares during the quarter. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIS. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in General Mills during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC grew its holdings in General Mills by 199.3% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Mills by 409.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co boosted its holdings in General Mills by 769.2% in the 1st quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 75.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Mills Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE GIS traded down $0.38 during trading on Monday, reaching $62.50. 2,925,466 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,173,768. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $67.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.64. The stock has a market cap of $34.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.09. General Mills, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.33 and a 1 year high of $77.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.65.

General Mills Increases Dividend

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 26th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.85 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 26.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is a positive change from General Mills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.76%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on GIS. Barclays decreased their price target on General Mills from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of General Mills from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of General Mills from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 27th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of General Mills from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, HSBC raised their price target on General Mills from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Mills currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.00.

Insider Activity

In other General Mills news, insider Werner Lanette Shaffer sold 710 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.57, for a total transaction of $50,104.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,227,706.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

