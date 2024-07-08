Graypoint LLC Has $602,000 Stock Holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Graypoint LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,935 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 3,058 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $952,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,480 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $772,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 3,666 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,141,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,040,581 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $636,172,000 after buying an additional 145,351 shares during the period. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 53.7% in the 1st quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,663 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the period. 84.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CDNS stock traded down $3.75 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $317.36. 1,006,225 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,544,209. The company has a market cap of $86.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $298.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $295.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $217.77 and a 52 week high of $328.99.

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The software maker reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 25.68% and a return on equity of 32.44%. Cadence Design Systems’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Friday, May 17th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $322.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $334.89.

In other news, VP Chin-Chi Teng sold 32,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.45, for a total value of $9,573,130.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 95,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,379,109.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Chin-Chi Teng sold 32,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.45, for a total value of $9,573,130.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 95,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,379,109.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.09, for a total transaction of $463,635.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 48,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,852,083.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 50,134 shares of company stock worth $14,978,483. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

