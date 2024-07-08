Graypoint LLC Has $1.54 Million Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Graypoint LLC lowered its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 1.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 261 shares during the quarter. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in EFA. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 112.7% during the 4th quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 336 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Arjuna Capital acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 183.1% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Joseph Group Capital Management grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 198.6% in the 4th quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management now owns 418 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EFA stock traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $79.69. 5,865,072 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,073,050. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.68 and a fifty-two week high of $82.16. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $79.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.77.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

